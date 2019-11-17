Norman Ray West was taken into his heavenly father’s arms Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Lewiston.
He was born Aug. 11, 1948, to wonderful parents Billy R. and Betty Lou West, in Lewiston.
Norm graduated from Lewiston High School, where he made lifelong friends. He made friends wherever he went. After working at the mill for more than 40 years, you can imagine how many dear friends he made. Norm was fond of kids; he loved picking on them and created special bonds. He was most fond, of course, of his grandchildren.
Norm enjoyed the great outdoors. Fishing and hunting ran in his veins. He was a larger-than-life man. He had so many hobbies, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. Norm will be greatly missed and held close to our hearts forever.
Norm is survived by his large, loving family. Norm always made sure things were taken care of; he was the best husband, father, and friend.
The family invites friends and loved ones to join them for a service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the House of Faith Church, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.