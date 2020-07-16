Norman L. Wasson Mallickan died peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence in Winchester. He had a very short battle with cancer. He was 71 years old.
Norm was born April 30, 1949, in Lewiston at St. Joseph’s Hospital, to Norma Parsons Wasson, of Kooskia, and Glenn E. Wasson, of Susanville, Calif. He was the second of five children born to Norma and Glenn and their first son. He grew up in the Clearwater Valley, Herlong, Calif., and the Upper Lochsa. Norman was a leading scorer for the Clearwater Valley Rams basketball teams and Clearwater Valley Indians league team. After he graduated in 1967, he attended the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Norman comes from a very strong lineage; namely the Chief Winnemucca Band and Jack Wilson, aka “Wovoka,” from his father’s side, and Utsinmallickan, Ollicut, and Man of the Morning Light from his mother’s side.
He became a skilled carpenter and lead foreman on jobs. He worked for the state of California, Senior Citizens Program, the Nez Perce Tribe Department of Natural Resources, Water Resources Program and the Department of Fisheries Resource Management, helping build the first Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery.
Norm married the mother of his two sons in 1972 in Reno, Nev. They later divorced. He adored his sons. He loved teaching them to hunt and fish when they were growing up and after the divorce when they could come home to stay on the reservation.
He married Elizabeth Pancoast in 1983 at Reno, Nev. They later divorced. Norm finally settled down and married Ida Ann Wheeler in 1989 and resided in Lapwai; they later separated.
He was a founding member of the Nez Perce Appaloosa Horse Club/Chief Joseph Foundation and was elected as co-vice chairman in 1992 and 1993. In 1991, Norman rode in the grand opening of the World Championship Appaloosa Horse Show in Fort Worth, Texas. Norman was one of the first Nez Perce in many years to ride again on the Chief Joseph Trail ride in the early ’90s, following the trail of his ancestors in 1877.
Norman was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Sadie Wasson; maternal grandparents, Nancy and William Parsons Jr.; his father, Glenn Wasson, and mother, Norma Parsons Wasson; his sister, Judith Gould; brothers John Wasson and Jeff Pollan; niece Andra Seubert Wilson; and grandnephew Aaron Miles Jr. (AJ).
Norman is survived by his sons, Jesse Wasson of Delano, Calif., Casey Wasson of Chico, Calif.; sisters Glenyce Jackson of Lakebay, Wash., and Diana Mallickan of Lapwai; his grandchildren, whom the family hopes to meet in Chico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. today at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia. Trenary Funeral Home is caring for the family.