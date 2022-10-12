Norman H. Perkins

April 3, 1936 — Oct. 6, 2022

A Public Graveside Memorial Service for Norman (Perk/Norm) H. Perkins, 86, will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 11:00 A.M. at the Garfield Cemetery, followed by food and visiting at the Garfield School Cafeteria. Norm passed away at home in Garfield, WA, on October 6, 2022, surrounded by loving family members, following a summer of health challenges.