Norman H. Perkins

A Public Graveside Memorial Service for Norman (Perk/Norm) H. Perkins, 86, will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 11:00 A.M. at the Garfield Cemetery, followed by food and visiting at the Garfield School Cafeteria. Norm passed away at home in Garfield, WA, on October 6, 2022, surrounded by loving family members, following a summer of health challenges.
He was born in Garfield on April 3, 1936, to Asa W. (Si) and Ruby Perkins. He attended Garfield schools, graduating from high school in 1955 followed by two years with the United States Navy. He married Darlene Peterson on July 16, 1961 and the couple made their home in Garfield.
Norm was a master Carpenter, using his talent on many area homes over the years, finishing his career with the Garfield Schools as Head of Maintenance in 1998. He had a wide range of practical knowledge and skills which he passed onto his children and used to help anyone who asked.
He loved fishing, camping and watching oldtime Westerns and Sports of all kinds. Norm also enjoyed staying in-touch with long-time friends and family members through frequent phone calls.
Survivors include his wife Darlene at home, two children: Roger Perkins (Angela) of Maple Valley, WA and Pam Perkins of Westport, CT, Five grandchildren: Joel (JT) Gleghorn III (Maggie) of Seattle, Emma Gleghorn of Washington DC, Joshua Gleghorn of Cincinnati, OH and Cade and Grayson Perkins of Maple Valley. Siblings: Jim Perkins of Garfield, Rosemarie Harlan (Chuck) of Sunburst, MT and Dorothy (Dot) Bugh of Colfax, WA and many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by eldest daughter, Connie Gleghorn (Joel) and sister, Betty Hanson (Roy).
As Norm had a heart for the military, Memorial Contributions are Welcomed on his behalf to: Ruck For the Fallen — ruck4thefallen.org, P.O. Box 4, Oaksdale, WA 99158; and the Wounded Warrior Project — woundedwarriorproject.org.