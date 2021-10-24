Our husband, dad, grandpa, father-in-law, brother, uncle, cousin and friend died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the age of 73 from complications of advanced Parkinson’s Disease, in his Clarkston home, surrounded by his family and loving caregivers in the last days of his life.
We will miss him so much, but he is no longer suffering. Advanced Parkinson’s Disease robbed him of his physical capabilities, independence and what should have been his “golden years,” but we did everything we could to take care of him, improve his quality of life and do whatever we could to look out for him when he couldn’t look out for himself. We will miss him and find only a small measure of comfort in that he is no longer suffering.
Norman was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Cottonwood to Peggy and Glenn Eastman. His parents later divorced and his mother married Raymond Kunze in 1968. Norman attended Lewiston High School and graduated in 1967. In high school, he and his sister Diana both worked after school to help their mother. They cleaned motel rooms and ran a laundromat, among many other jobs.
Norman served in the Vietnam War as an Army medic from 1968-69 when he was 20 years old. He didn’t speak of his service too often, but we can only imagine what he saw there and how those experiences never leave a combat medic. While serving, he received a Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, an Army Commendation Medal for acts of heroism or meritorious service and a Bronze Medal for saving a man’s life.
Norman was a logging truck driver in Coffman Cove, Alaska, from 1972-74. He married Dee Eastman in 1971 in Grangeville and they raised their daughter, Danielle (or “Danna,” as many know her by) together in Clarkston.
He was a truck driver for M.A. DeAtley Construction from 1974 to January 2009. There, he formed lifelong friendships with Vern Hatley, Gabe Vollmer, Don Riggers and Lonnie Osburn, as well as Ray Wilson and his cousin, John McKenzie, who he grew up with. His wife and daughter went with him as he drove truck for many years. Danna just thought they were “camping” and has many fond memories and a love for the woods and nature to this day.
Norman served in the Idaho National Guard in Lewiston from Dec. 13, 1986, to May 5, 1994.
He enjoyed tinkering around outside, doing nothing and everything with their beloved pug, Tucker, happily following, riding their 1997 Motorcycle Yamaha Virago, working on his Blazer and tending to their small vegetable garden. His lifelong dream was to restore his classic 1934 Ford. He loved spending time working on it with the goal of driving it again someday.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Eastman; mother, Peggy Kunze; and stepfather, Ray Kunze.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Eastman; daughter Danna Metcalf; son-in-law Dan Metcalf, all of Clarkston; a grandson who held a special place in his heart, Christian (Kelli) Metcalf of Lewiston; brother Larry Copenspire (Peggy) of Clarkston; sister Diana Mohr of Lewiston; and many cousins, nieces and nephews that he asked about all the time.
We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to his wonderful caregivers that helped us all so much: Scott I., Michele F., Sarah B., Hannah P. and Alli F. Caregivers help to create memories in the last years, months and days in people’s lives and we could never thank you all enough for what you have each added to ours and for sincerely caring. Thank you with all our hearts for taking such precious care of our loved one, our home and family. Our heartfelt thanks to Clarkston Home Care Services for always being so kind, compassionate and helpful during this difficult time in our lives. Our sincere thanks to Elite Home Health & Hospice.
Sign the online book of memories at mtviewfuneralhome.com. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.