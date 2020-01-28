Norman Dale Graham

Norman D. Graham, 86, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehab Center in Grangeville.
He was born July 22, 1933, to Herman and Mildred Graham on Battle Ridge near Kooskia. On Feb. 7, 1954, he married Mary (Huntley) Graham and they had four children, John (Heidi) Graham, of Lewiston; Betty (Chuck) Bonnett, of Billings, Mont.; Bruce (Lori) Graham, of Grangeville; and David (Roseann) Graham, of Stites. Mary preceded Norman in death Sept. 5, 1999.
Norman was a member of the Idaho Army National Guard, he worked for the Idaho Department of Transportation, was owner/operator of the Standard Oil Bulk Fuel Distributorship in Kamiah and was an active member of the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce. He was one of the founding fathers of the then-Kamiah Community Credit Union, was owner of Graham Mobile Homes and RV’s in Kamiah and Lewiston, and a few other ventures.
Norman loved hunting and fly fishing, and enjoyed camping and the outdoors and sharing it with his children, teaching them the right and sometimes the wrong way to do things. He loved listening to music and loved to dance.
He married Marilou (Rice) on March 25, 2000, who survives in Coeur d’Alene. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three stepchildren and their families.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle Church, 613 N. State St., Grangeville.
Memorial donations may be made to Syringa Hospice or ambulance service in lieu of flowers.