Norman Cecil Spekker, 1938-2018

Norman Cecil Spekker was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Kendrick to Cecil Marion and Eunice Henderson Spekker. He lost his battle with cancer on April 17, 2018.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1957. He spent 11 years in the U.S. Air Force overseas. He married the love of his life, Stella Mae Hendren, on Feb. 26, 1972. He worked in the Hanford area of the Tri-Cities until retirement, when he moved to Clarkston.
Norm and Stella Mae spent three weeks in Russia on a mission trip in 2000. He loved God supremely and loved to share with others. He was a faithful member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Next to God, his love was for his family, including his dog, Sophie.
Norm leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Stella Mae Spekker; one son, Karl Norman Spekker; and one granddaughter, Khristy Virginia Lee Spekker. In addition, he is survived by five brothers, Mike (Sally), Steven (Carol), Harvey, David and Kelly McDowell. He had one sister, Kathy (Jim) Ruark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial for Norm will be held at 1 p.m. July 29 at the Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston.