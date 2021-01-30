Norma Jean Strode Gustavson, 91, died of natural causes Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Boise. She was the middle of three children and the last survivor of her family’s generation.
Norma was well known and beloved by her family and many friends for her keen mind, sharp wit, incredible smile, infectious laugh, undeniable style and unshakable faith. She worked in bookkeeping for various employers, as well as family-run businesses throughout her adult life prior to retirement. She encouraged her grandchildren to study bookkeeping as a valuable skill, employable anywhere.
Norma met her first husband, Marvin Strode, while bowling (he was a pinsetter) in Salem, Ore. Norma and Marvin married in 1948 upon his return from the service in occupied Japan. They had three children who survived to adulthood. Marvin worked in management for Boise Cascade and passed away in 1979 from cancer at the age of 50.
Norma later married Wallace “Wally” Gustavson in 1992, and was a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Wally passed away in 2010, and Norma eventually relocated to Boise.
She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are being planned for Memorial Day weekend, to be held in Clarkston where her ashes will be interred next to many of her other family members.