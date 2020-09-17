Norma Jean Fellows, 84, of Pomeroy, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Spokane. She was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Gilroy, Calif., to Chester and Violet Goodrich. She attended school in Gilroy and graduated from Gilroy High School in 1953.
Norma and Dale L. Fellows were married Jan. 5, 1957, in Gilroy. She worked for the Gilroy Presbyterian Church as its bookkeeper and Sunday organist and pianist. The couple moved to Pomeroy in 1991 and built their current residence there. Norma worked as a bookkeeper for Myer’s Hardware and was a pianist for the Pomeroy Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Pomeroy P.E.O. and also thoroughly enjoyed her three mornings a week with her “swim ladies” in Pomeroy.
Norma is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dale, of Pomeroy; son, Ron (Lisa) Fellows, of Gilroy; daughter, Pam (Paul) Gimenez of Gilroy; son, Tim (Cindy) Fellows of Gilroy; son, Jerry (Cindy-Lynn) Fellows of Albany, Ore.; sisters, Peggy (Bill) Kroeger of Shady Cove, Ore., and Barb (George) Dequin of Hollister, Calif.; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Violet; brother, Robert Goodrich; and great-grandson, Henry Gimenez.
Because of COVID-19, there will be a private family service.
Donations may be made in her name to the Garfield County Ambulance Fund, care of Diane Koller, 3102 Kirby Mayview Road, Pomeroy, WA 99347; to the Pomeroy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Pomeroy, WA 99347; or to a charity of your choice.
