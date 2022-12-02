Norma Jean Bailey passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow with her family by her side. She was 89 years old.

Norma was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Colton to Victor and Monica (Meyer) Druffel. She was a big sister to six younger siblings. Norma loved growing up on their farm outside Colton. She attended Guardian Angel Catholic School for her elementary years and graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy in Colton as class valedictorian.