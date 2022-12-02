Norma Jean Bailey passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow with her family by her side. She was 89 years old.
Norma was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Colton to Victor and Monica (Meyer) Druffel. She was a big sister to six younger siblings. Norma loved growing up on their farm outside Colton. She attended Guardian Angel Catholic School for her elementary years and graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy in Colton as class valedictorian.
After graduating high school, Norma left Colton for the big city of Spokane where she attended Gonzaga University. She majored in accounting and had many fond memories of college life.
Her accounting education at Gonzaga led to her lifelong occupation as a bookkeeper. After leaving college, her first job was as a bookkeeper at Pullman Tractor, where she met her husband, Ted, which led to a marriage that lasted 65 years and was filled with love and devotion to each other. They welcomed three children, Christie, Doug and Greg.
Norma and Ted moved to Moscow in 1959 to begin a business that would grow and flourish until being sold in 1992. It started as a milk home delivery service that involved the whole family. Norma served as the bookkeeper and even the kids were called into service when Dad needed them. They were usually compensated with an ice cream bar. Norma and Ted worked side by side to grow a milk distribution business that covered all of north Idaho and parts of eastern Washington. Norma continued to serve as the head bookkeeper and office manager. Meanwhile, she also found time to serve her community by being involved in many activities including Jaycee-ettes, United Way, CampFire Girls, Moscow Bear Boosters and St. Mary’s Parish Council.
After selling the business, Norma and Ted retired and enjoyed a life of travel in their RV. They enjoyed special times with family and many special friends. Ted and Norma never missed a ball game that their children or grandchildren were involved in. They also enjoyed following the Idaho Vandals and traveled to many games with friends. Norma especially loved family time at their Lake Coeur d’Alene cabin in the summer and snowbirding in Arizona during the winter. It was a sad day for her five grandchildren when grandma was no longer able to make her renowned strawberry jam at their home south of Moscow.
Norma has resided at Good Samaritan Village for the past five years, where she had some very special relationships with the staff there. She was blessed by the care they provided her.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; parents, Vic and Monica; son Doug; brother, Bob Druffel; and baby sister, Vicki Druffel.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Chris (Dan), and son Greg (Cathryn); sister, Dianne Sather, and brothers, Tom Druffel, Steve Druffel, and Art Druffel. She has five grandchildren: Chad Lyon (Sara), Nicki Doran (Pat), Cody Bailey (Samantha), Ashley Gregor (Josh) and Sam Bailey. She also has eight great-grandchildren: Lucas Lyon, Ellie Lyon, Avery Doran, Siena Doran, Harrison Gregor, Benjamin Gregor, Hadley Bailey and Mason Bailey.
A funeral service will be held for Norma at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A luncheon for friends and family will follow at the Parish Center next door.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Norma’s name to the Moscow Bear Boosters, P.O. Box 9724, Moscow, ID 83843, or St. Mary’s School Foundation, P.O. Box 8485, Moscow, ID 83843.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Norma’s memorial and sign her online condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.