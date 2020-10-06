Norma Bernice MacGregor Dahlgren was born Sept. 15, 1921, in Spokane to Estelle Nell MacGregor and Wayne C. MacGregor. Norma left this world Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia when she was 99 years of age.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas and Ted Dahlgren, of Clarkston; grandchildren Kellie Mildenberger, of Hamilton, Mont., Dane Dahlgren, of Soldotna, Alaska, Blake Schnirring, of East Norwalk, Conn., Nick Dahlgren, of Lewiston, and Vickie Harris, of Elko, Nev.; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Wayne MacGregor, of Grangeville; one half-sister, Penny Joseph, of Port Ludlow, Wash; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved daughters-in-law, Donna and Jan.
She attended Logan Grade School and North Central High in Spokane. She was married to Jerald G. Dahlgren for 69 years until his death in 2009.
She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Congregational Presbyterian Church of Lewiston or Shriners Hospitals for Children in Spokane.
No funeral is planned during this time. A celebration of life may be held when everyone can get together.