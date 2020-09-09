Noretta Rae “Rita” Stuart Lane, 83, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Noretta “Rita” Lane was born May 20, 1937, in Juliaetta to her parents, Elmer Otis Stuart and Nora Smith Stuart. She attended Normal Hill School of nursing and graduated from Lewiston High School.
On June 3, 1955, she married Robert E. “Buck” Lane in Clarkston. They were married for 63 years. She started work for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Nez Perce Tractor, Valley Medical/Children’s Clinic and for various doctors, including Dr. Bond, Dr. Hill and Dr. Syphers. She taught Sunday school at Holy Family Catholic Church, was a member of Clarkston High School Bantam Boosters, belonged to the Red Hat Society, she was chairwoman of the charitable antique show, volunteered at Festival of Trees, a member of Tri-State Foundation and sponsored players on the Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team.
Her hobbies included shopping, crocheting, gardening, painting, sketching, crafting and baking. Rita loved spending time with all her family at Wallowa Lake. It was her No. 1 priority. She liked being the hunting cook, and loved watching all sports of her children and grandchildren. She always had a natural talent for art, singing with her friends and storytelling and traveling with Buck.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Laura Lane-Kerlee (Jody), of Spokane; sons Timothy Stuart Lane (Mindy), of Eugene, Ore., and Michael John Lane (Sara), of Clarkston; sister Elva Mae, of Clarkston; and sister-in-law Joanne Ausman, of Clarkston; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert E. “Buck” Lane; son Steve Lane; son-in-law Jody; brother Leonard; and sisters Lucille, Mary Lou and Erma Jean.
Donations can go to the Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team or the Tri-State Foundation Festival of Trees.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.