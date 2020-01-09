Norene Weaver passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Meadowbrook, Wash., to Nolan and Charlotte Bramlet.
She grew up in North Bend, Wash., and Snoqualmie, Wash., until joining the U.S. Navy on May 19, 1953, where she was stationed at Norfolk, Va. While stationed at Norfolk, she met her husband, William “Bill” Weaver, also stationed at Norfolk aboard the USS Chipola. They were married March 13, 1954.
She lived in the Northwest all her life, moving from North Bend to Lewiston, then Elk River and back to Lewiston. She followed her husband when they were working in construction in Washington, Nevada, California, Colorado and Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2012; and a son, Bill Jr., in 1990.
Norene loved to sew and each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have quilts made by her, but her passion was making Quilts of Valor for our military veterans. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling and playing bunco, and was a member of the Seaport Quilters Guild and was a leader at polling booths on election days.
In addition to many nieces and nephews, she is survived by her sons, Les (Rhonda), of Summerfield, Fla., Jerry (Lila), of Red Lion, Pa., and Hank (Coreena), of Lewiston; and a daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Hamilton, of Elko, Nev. Other survivors include nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston, with the Rev. Brad Bramlet officiating.