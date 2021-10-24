Norene Heuett Roth passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Norene was born June 5, 1921, in Reubens, Idaho, to Elmer and Grace Heuett. She was soon joined by a brother, Marvin, and the family moved to Malo, Wash., where two more brothers were born and the family homesteaded a small ranch for more than 35 years. Norene loved ranch life, especially horses and riding. She maintained a love of animals her entire life.
After high school graduation, she attended cosmetology school. During World War II, Norene was a welder in the shipyards at Tacoma, Wash. A “Rosie The Riveter!” She later went into nursing, and she worked in hospitals and nursing homes until her retirement.
Norene was married three times and is survived by three children: Aldena Grumbach and husband Curly of Curlew, Wash., Leonard Hilderbrant of Republic, Wash., and Karen Harrison and husband Dub of Snohomish, Wash.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Robert and James Heuett of Rathdrum, Idaho; and nieces and nephews.
We remember her for her great faith in God, and her love and devotion to family. It was always her wish to live to be 100.