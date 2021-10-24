Norene Heuett Roth

Norene Heuett Roth passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Norene was born June 5, 1921, in Reubens, Idaho, to Elmer and Grace Heuett. She was soon joined by a brother, Marvin, and the family moved to Malo, Wash., where two more brothers were born and the family homesteaded a small ranch for more than 35 years. Norene loved ranch life, especially horses and riding. She maintained a love of animals her entire life.

After high school graduation, she attended cosmetology school. During World War II, Norene was a welder in the shipyards at Tacoma, Wash. A “Rosie The Riveter!” She later went into nursing, and she worked in hospitals and nursing homes until her retirement.

Norene was married three times and is survived by three children: Aldena Grumbach and husband Curly of Curlew, Wash., Leonard Hilderbrant of Republic, Wash., and Karen Harrison and husband Dub of Snohomish, Wash.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Robert and James Heuett of Rathdrum, Idaho; and nieces and nephews.

We remember her for her great faith in God, and her love and devotion to family. It was always her wish to live to be 100.