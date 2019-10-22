Noreen S. Allen-Broncheau was born June 3, 1952, to Phill Allen Sr. and Clarice McConville in Lewiston, and passed Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by family.
Noreen was raised in and attended school in Lapwai before moving on to take courses at Lewis-Clark State College. From 1994 to 1997, she was employed by AmeriCorps Nez Perce Salmon Corps, first as a squad leader and then as a field director.
Noreen enjoyed reading, traveling to powwows, camping in the mountains, picking berries and spending quality time with her kids. She liked watching her kids, as well as her grandchildren, dance and sing, playing board games and video games on both Nintendo and Sega. Noreen had a reputation, as a talented solitaire player as well as a talented gambler.
Noreen met her husband, Frank Broncheau Sr., in 1979. Over the 40 years they shared together, they built a large, beautiful family. Noreen and Frank raised seven children, Lillian Snipe (Ben), Esther Bronceheau (Gideon Standing Rock), Frank Broncheau Jr. (Chenoah), Andrew Broncheau (Anna), Albert J. Broncheau, Elizabeth Tewawina (Robert Sr.) and Charlene Broncheau (David Sagebark). In addition to their children, they also share 16 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Albert J. Broncheau and grandson Aaron D.L. Broncheau. Noreen is survived by her brothers and sisters Wes Allen, Vi Allen (Dean), Phill Allen Jr., Nadine Allen and Nelson Allen, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service and dinner was held Monday. Seven Drum services will be at 8 a.m. today. Cremation will follow Seven Drum services. Arrangements will be handled by Malcom’s Browen-Wann Funeral Home.