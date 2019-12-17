Noreen (Goeckner) Huntley, 84, of Grangeville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene.
Noreen was born July 21, 1935, in the Cottonwood hospital. She was the second child of Lawrence and Henrietta Goeckner.
After graduation she became an elementary teacher. Her love of music brought her a great joy. Most of her teaching years were spent in south Idaho. She moved to Grangeville in 2018 to be closer to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Charles Hawley and Larry Huntley; and sister Bonnie Wassmuth.
She is survived by brothers Dan (Rosie) Goeckner and Ted (Barb) Goeckner; foster daughter Megan Hawley and foster grandson Michael; brother-in-law Leonard Wassmuth; numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Noreen will be laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise later in the spring next to her husband Larry.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the SPPS music program in honor of Noreen.