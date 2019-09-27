Norbert Andrew Campbell

“Schoo Chwee A Ten Tum,” 35, of Kooskia.
Norbert Campbell began his journey Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
He was 35 years old and an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Norbert was born in Lewiston to Janet BlackEagle (Nez Perce) and Larry Campbell (Spokane) on Nov. 14, 1983.
Norbert was named after both of his great-grandfathers, Norbert Abrahamson and Andrew Jackson. In 1991, during the firestorms, his great grandparents gave him the name “Schoo Chwee A Ten Tum” (pronounced: hoo-he-at ah ten tum), which means busy like the ants in the Spokane language.
As a toddler, Norbert grew up on the Spokane Indian Reservation in Wellpinit, Wash., and Ford, Wash. In 1992, the family moved back to the Nez Perce Reservation, where he attended Clearwater Valley schools. He enjoyed basketball, baseball, drama, choir and graduated a very proud CV Ram with his Class of 2001. After high school, he played for the Orofino Merchant and American League baseball team. He enjoyed baseball so much he began coaching several Little League teams.
Norbert enjoyed telling Nez Perce legends, researching Nez Perce historical landmarks, and traveling with friends and family. He went to St. Louis to attend the memorial for the four St. Louis warriors, who were BlackEagle (a forebear of Norbert’s), Speaking Eagle (another forebearer), Rabbit Skin Leggings and “No Horns on his Head.”
He premiered in a historical documentary series, “The Boonies.” Norbert was employed with the Nez Perce Tribe and worked for the Nimiipuu Health Clinic, Housing Authority and the It’se Ye-Ye Bingo & Casino.
Norbert was an avid adrenaline junkie. He was very active and adventurous. He was proud to share that he climbed and conquered one of the highest mountains in the state of Idaho, Mount Borah Peak. He was informed by a Nimiipuu elder that this mountain peak was a place where Nimiipuu used to go for their Weyekiin. He loved to rock climb, jump off of bridges and trees, especially taking “the plunge” from the thinker rock in the middle of the Selway Falls. He loved being in the mountains, in the snow and in the water. Many of his favorite spots were along the Selway and Lochsa rivers.
Norbert is survived by his soul mate, Caitlyn Guthrie, of Kooskia; mother Janet BlackEagle, of Kooskia; his father, Larry (Myra) Campbell, of Gifford-Reubens; his sister, Veda (Craig) Pfefferkorn, of Kooskia; his brothers, Dewey Campbell and Arrow Campbell, both of Kooskia, and Tiyapo Campbell, of Moscow. He has several nieces and nephews, Trey, Tyce, Tate, Taya, Mahciah, Riley, Makayla and Sage; and one grandniece, Khaniah, just to name a few; and several aunts, uncles and many, many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur Campbell; his uncle, Frank Campbell; his aunt, Cynthia BlackEagle; Uncle Frank BlackEagle; and his paternal grandparents, Frank Campbell Sr., Gertrude Campbell and Ann Flett McCrea; and his maternal grandparents, Veda Jackson-BlackEagle and Reuben BlackEagle.
A family dressing will be at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. The memorial will be held at 7 p.m. today at Trenary Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Life Center in Kamiah. The burial will be at Kooskia Pine Grove Cemetery, with dinner to follow at the Kooskia City Hall. Condolences can be left at www.trenaryfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been created at the Freedom Northwest Credit Union, www.fnwcu.org.
GO RAMS!