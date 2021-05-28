Nora (Spencer) Trammell passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. She fought strongly and bravely, but sometimes the body just gets tired.
Nora was born Jan. 29, 1957, to Helen and Evertt Spencer at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She lived with her parents and sister, Holly, at O’Mill where her father was employed in the logging industry.
She attended Grangemont Elementary School and graduated from Orofino High School in 1975. Nora attended Lewis-Clark State College, graduating with an associate degree in accounting.
In June 2001, Nora married the love of her life, John Trammell, and moved to Pierce. John and Nora had a few delightful dogs which became their focus and family. Nora and John spent a lot of time enjoying the outdoors together and helping other family and neighbors.
She worked as a bookkeeper, ward secretary and pharmacy technician at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Lewiston, and Gritman Medical Center, Moscow. She became a certified medical records coder and was employed at Clearwater Valley Hospital, Orofino, and St. Mary’s Hospital, Cottonwood. She was also employed in two medical practices in Moscow and Lewiston. In 2020, Nora took an early retirement because of interstitial lung disease.
She is survived by her husband, John Trammell, of Pierce; sister Holly Spencer, of Olympia; father-in-law and mother-in-law Verlin and Marlene Trammell, of Lewiston; and cousins.
Those deceased include her parents, Helen and Evertt Spencer; grandmother Marie Fix; aunts Darlene Rush and Rose Buchert; and uncles Chet, John, Louis and Hank Spencer.
Take care, sweetie. We will see you later.
Services will be held at a date to be published later.