Nita Butler Jacura, 68, left this life unexpectedly and much too soon, on July 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
Nita was born on June 29, 1954, in Lewiston, to Harry and Juanita (Wheeler) Butler.
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 12:14 am
She grew up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1972. Shortly after high school, she married Mark Jacura. They had one child, Chad Jacura.
She moved to Portland, where her sister, Jo, lived in 1992. Jo and Nita had a great time terrorizing the pool halls among other adventures. Nita had many wonderful friends, not only in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but also in Portland. You knew she was thinking of you, when a card or package would arrive out of the blue.
Nita never met a stranger she didn’t make into a friend. She loved the Portland Trail Blazers, Oregon Ducks, Rose Festival Parade and Sunday bike rides. Nita loved music, good wine and colorful people and all of those, made her smile.
Nita worked in various industries from dental, restaurant industry and finally in property management. Wine Spectator highlighted her wine list for River Place, in the magazine. She also worked at ExecuJet, Laslows, McCormick and Schmicks just to name a few.
Nita was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Don Butler, sisters Judy Butler, Jo Vance and Susie Shaw. She was also preceded in death by her son, Chad Jacura. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces who miss her dearly.
In Nita’s honor, go give blood when you can. She saved countless lives with her blood donations. Be kind to strangers, you never know which one will become a friend.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Oct. 2, at Shine Distillery, 232 N Williams Ave, Portland. The theme is “Kentucky Derby,” which Nita was determined to go to in 2023.
