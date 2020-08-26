Nina Pearl (Thornbrue) Kuehner, also known as Nina Hall-Gallino, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Mount Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, Ore.
Unfortunately, she passed during the COVID-19 pandemic and family could not be at her side.
Nina was born Feb. 16, 1935, to John E. and Lillian (Marge Smith) Thornbrue, in La Grande, Ore., at the Mount Emily logging camp, where her father was employed.
She married Thomas A. Hall on July 25, 1951. They had five children, Gilbert (Arlene) Hall, of Prineville Ore., Stuart (Mary) Hall, of Ettrick, Wis., David (Debbie) Hall, of Gresham, Ore., Jeff (Lisa) Hall, of Tillamook, Ore., and Cheryl (Jerry) Witham of Tillamook.
They had a life filled with hunting, fishing, clam digging and family. In 1972, they divorced, but remained lifelong friends.
Nina was a generous and loving person who took in and helped three extra boys to graduate high school during the 1970s.
She worked as a secretary for Paul Keen Chevrolet, Wiemers Furniture and J.C. Penney. She remarried in 1977 to Lee Gallino, but divorced in 1985.
Nina worked for the Tillamook County commissioners as the head secretary and loved her job, where she was in charge of many things, such as timber sales, payroll, taking meeting minutes and many other duties to do with the county, as well as taking minutes for the sheriff’s posse. After some health problems, she retired early.
Nina found her forever husband, Steven D. Kuehner, and married May 7, 1987. She gained three wonderful stepchildren, John (Neva) Kuehner, Joe Kuehner and Jeri Lynn Kuehner. Steve and Nina built their home in Colton, where he was employed by Washington State University until he retired. Nina had a small sewing business she ran from her home and enjoyed flowers and gardening, camping and all of her children and grandchildren.
She leaves behind all of her children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and loved ones. Nina will be remembered by her wonderful smile, warm, soft hugs and her willingness to help everyone she ever had the pleasure of meeting.