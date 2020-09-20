Nicole Joann Lettenmaier Gilbert

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, our angel on earth, Nicole, 31, spread her wings and went on to eternal peace in heaven.
She was born to Darline Lettenmaier on Dec. 17, 1988, in Lewiston and began her life of loving, caring and living. She started out her younger years living in the Southwick area and loved the farming and ranching life. She especially cherished her moments with her grandparents there.
She graduated from Prairie High School in 2006. She married her high school sweetheart, David Gilbert, on Jan. 20, 2007, in Coer d’alene. She then attended Evergreen Cosmetology School, gaining her license to do manicures and pedicures.
Nicole is survived by her spouse, David M. Gilbert; their four children, Hunter (12), Casey (8), Jason (6) and McKenna (2); mother, Darline Lettenmaier; grandparents, Fred and Betty Lettenmaier; brothers,Slade and Justis Nelson; sister, Andreya Nelson; nephew Ryland; aunt Jeanette (Dave) Henegen; cousin Steven Willoughby; in-laws, with whom she spent many years with, father-in-law Steven (Kathy) Gilbert, mother-in-law Debbie Gilbert and brother-in-law Daniel (Gilly) Gilbert. Preceding her in death was her grandmother, Phylis Wagner.
Join us in a celebration of Nicole’s life at 11 a.m. Sept. 26, at the VFW Hall in Kendrick. A potluck will follow the celebration. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation account has been set up by a friend of the family at Latah Credit Union under Darline Lettenmaier to help pay for memorial and Nicole’s children.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at malcomsfuneralhome.com.