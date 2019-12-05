Heaven was needing another hero, so it is with both joy and sadness that we bid farewell to Nicky Leroy Brillon.
Nick, as he preferred to be called, was born Aug. 2, 1951, in Newport, Wash., to Donna and Leroy Brillon. Nick was the second of five children.
In October of this year, Nick was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer and sought treatment over the following month to battle the terminal disease. It was on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, that Nick entered into rest. He was an amazing husband, outstanding father, a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and a once-in-a-lifetime type of boss. Those who knew him will forever be changed by the impact he had on their lives.
In his younger years, Nick would often get into mischief, causing worry for his mother. But she always made sure he had the last piece of pie; after all, he was the only boy. Through his high school years, he enjoyed sports, basketball being his favorite. He decided to forgo a basketball career and opted to join the U.S. Army, serving his country both home and on foreign soils from early 1971 until 1977. Nick had many ventures before, during and after his military service, including marriages, traveling to visit family, working in the oil fields, hanging Sheetrock, mill work and corrections work.
In February 1990, Nick’s life would forever be changed with the birth of his daughter, Brittany. Those who would see Nick during those early years always knew that daddy’s little girl was always by his side. Brittany was known to out-fish her dad on many occasions. Another miracle came in 1999, as Nick found love and a future family with Melinda Sonnen. It was in March 2001 that Nick loaded up the family vehicle with five children, his future mother-in-law and his future wife to travel to Las Vegas. Melinda and Nick were married March 30, 2001, in a small chapel, with their children and his mother-in-law by their sides.
The family honeymoon was spent adventuring in Disneyland. Throughout the next 18 years, the adventures continued. Often traveling great distances with the kids to the Oregon Coast; to his sister Chris’ home to go crabbing or barbecues on the beach; to New Mexico for a wedding celebration and on to Mexico; to Seattle to celebrate a family member’s birthday and see the Space Needle. Nick and Melinda spent many years being camp cooks for the family’s summer camp, where many would go to the kitchen to have conversations with Nick. Nick was never shy to speak his mind and had a miraculous way of seeing people for who they really were.
Nick worked for the state of Idaho for a combined 29 years, serving in both Adult Correction and, most recently, Juvenile Correction as a safety and security supervisor. Nick’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, cooking, four-wheeling, home remodeling, sharing stories and providing advice.
Nick is survived by his wife of 18 years, Melinda; two daughters, Brittany (Brillon) Sams and her husband, Jake, and Nataiva Klinkefus and her three children, Nadia, Mateo and Amelia; and three sons, Dakota Klinkefus, Dominick Klinkefus, Sheldon Klinkefus and his fiancée, Ashlee, son Liam and bonus son Dustin Blankenship and his family. Nick is also survived by his mother, Donna Derrick, of Orofino; sister Christine Alcock and her husband, Chris, of North Bend, Ore.; sister Karen Howell and her husband, Eddie, of Orofino; and sister Linda Bolen and her husband, Loren, of Pierce; mother and father-in-law Gladys and Larry Sonnen, of Cottonwood; sister and brother-in-law Monica and Archie Nuxoll, of Cottonwood; brother and sister-in-law Melvin and Joyce Sonnen, of Cottonwood; sister-in-law Melissa Sonnen, of Grangeville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy; and sister Kathy.
Nick was never a fan of funerals and would want his family and friends to celebrate his life rather than mourn it. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Cottonwood Community Hall, where stories and fond memories can be shared in remembrance of a great man.