Nicky Elvera (Huhta) Cleveland, 78 Hayden, Idaho

Nicky Elvera (Huhta) Cleveland died at her residence Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Hayden, Idaho.
Nicky was born March 24, 1944, in Deadwood, S.D., to Esther Elvera (Bergluand) Huhta and Nicholas Tyyko Huhta. She and her family moved to Woodland Park, Idaho, in 1951, later moving to Wallace, Idaho, where she graduated from Wallace High School in 1962.
She married Thomas Edens Cleveland on Dec. 23, 1962, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene. They were married for 48 years until his death in 2011. They spent the entirety of their married lives in northern Idaho, living in Kooskia, on the Selway River, Pierce, and finally Hayden. Nicky and Tom had two children: Jodi Lynn and Thomas Lee.
Nicky was a go-getter and worked at many different jobs throughout her life. She earned her real estate license in 1982. She retired from Jaype in Pierce in 1996.
Nicky’s main joy was her family. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. After her children were grown, her house continued to be full with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nicky loved hosting family events and planning large reunions. She had a keen interest in genealogy and spent countless hours tracking down family history and making connections with extended family across the country and in Finland. Nicky was a talented piano player and played for her church for many years, also teaching Sunday school and evening Bible study.
Nicky was preceded in death by her mother in 1955, her father in 1977, her brother Dennis Huhta in 1967, and great-grandson Kasen Mitchell in 2014.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Lee Cleveland and Stacey Jo Cleveland, of Coeur d’Alene and Jodi Lynn Cleveland, of Clarkston; grandchildren Nicole Cleveland, Savannah Nelsen, Megan Mitchell, Brandon Heitstuman, Shalynne Heitstuman and Marissa Cleveland; great-grandchildren Blake Cleveland, Ezra Cleveland-Lyons, Wyatt Greenwood, Kiylee Mitchell, Adelin Nelsen, Conner Nelsen, Rhett Nelsen, Declan Broncheau, Deagan Broncheau and Darren Broncheau; and siblings, Gerald Huhta, Pamela Eller, Cheri Sanderfer, Janice Davis and Debi Shaug.
In honor of Nicky’s wishes, there will not be a service.