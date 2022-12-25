Nicky Elvera (Huhta) Cleveland, 78 Hayden, Idaho

Nicky Elvera (Huhta) Cleveland died at her residence Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Hayden, Idaho.

Nicky was born March 24, 1944, in Deadwood, S.D., to Esther Elvera (Bergluand) Huhta and Nicholas Tyyko Huhta. She and her family moved to Woodland Park, Idaho, in 1951, later moving to Wallace, Idaho, where she graduated from Wallace High School in 1962.