A graveside service for Nick J. Staihar, 83, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Viola Cemetery, Viola, with the Rev. Kathy Kramer officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Idaho Army Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 participating. Burial will follow. Nick passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Staihar, of Moscow; three sons, Mike Staihar, of Moscow, Steve Staihar (Helen), of Hillsboro, Ore., and Jim Staihar, of Utica, N.Y.; and two sisters, Marie Staihar and Janet Barnes, both of Washington, D.C. Nick is also survived by two grandchildren, Natalie and Jonathan Staihar.
