Nicholas Joseph DeMattia, 68, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Nicky Joe, as he was known, was born in Moscow on Nov. 10, 1953, to Nick and Margaret DeMattia. He spent his childhood and most of his life in Potlatch and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1972.