Newton Wendell Bohanan Jr., Wewukye takanin, Elk Traveler, 55, has made his journey to the Spirit World.
He was born Sept. 14, 1965, in Palo Alto, Calif., to Marian and Newton “Josh” Bohanan Sr. He was known as Junior to many relatives, and friends sometimes called him “Juice.”
Junior was an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a descendant of Old Chief Lookingglass and Chief Timothy. He attended school in Kamiah and then boarding school at the Intermountain Intertribal Indian High School in Brigham City, Utah. He later earned his general education diploma. Junior was very smart, read a lot of books and was very knowledgeable about Nez Perce history. Later he attended Bible college in Joplin, Mo., and Missouri State for his studies in communication. He made a lot of friends throughout his travels in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Washington.
As a young individual, he attended powwows and was a well-known fancy dancer. He won many contests throughout the Northwest. Many of his outfits were made by his brother, Ron Pinkham. Wewukye takanin was given to him at the Chief Lookingglass Powwow in 1977.
Junior worked at many different places. He worked at a TV studio, was a restaurant cook and a manager at a Wi-Fi coffee shop, the Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and firework stands. Wherever he lived or worked, he had the love and support of the many friends he made during his excursions. Junior enjoyed fishing for salmon, drawing, stickgaming, making frybread for his nieces and spending time with his family. It was said that Junior had nine lives.
He is survived by his brother and sisters, Ron Pinkham, Renita (Pat Brien Sr.) Brien of San Jose, Calif., Carol Holt and Joanne Bohanan of Kamiah; aunts, Melva Major of Spokane and Melvina Kills Crow; uncle, Raymond (Fred) Major of Kamiah; nieces, Ayisha Bohanan (Shawn Wheeler) of Lewiston, Felicia (James) Kilbane of Avon, Ohio, Antoinette Picard (Matt Enick) of Lapwai; nephews, Patrick Brien. Jr of San Jose, Robert Carbajal of Vancouver, Wash., and Shane, Ryan and Joel Holt of Oklahoma. Junior especially loved his grandchildren, William Kilbane, Kendrick Wheeler, David Wheeler Jr., Edmond “Baby Juice” Bohanan-Wheeler, Christopher “Bear” Carbajal, JayD Enick, Jo Enick, Katie Kilbane, Grace Kilbane, Marian Kilbane, Selin Bisbee and Jaylah Enick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Newton Bohanan Sr.; maternal grandparents, Lillian Oatman-Major and Oswald Johnson; paternal grandmother, Selin Billy; brothers, Edmond Bohanan, Melvin Pinkham and Wayne Pinkham; aunt, Laura Major; nephew, Sun Enick; and Beaverslide Cousin, Uncle RC Oatman.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Life Center in Kamiah with Kelly Lineberry officiating, followed by burial at the Nez Perce Tribal Cemetery on No Kid Road. To-go meals will be provided after the burial. Paula Moody is the head cook.