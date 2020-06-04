Newell Jackson McGahey, 94, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, of natural causes at Prestige Care Nursing Home.
Newell was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Aberdeen, Idaho, to Jackson B. McGahey and Mary Neville. He grew up with brother Oscar Edward “Bud” McGahey and sister Almira “Tiz” Lund in Aberdeen and Bear, Idaho, and graduated from high school in Council, Idaho, in 1945.
After moving to Lewiston as a young adult, he finished his studies at Lewiston Business College in 1946. He was married to the late Sybil Warfield in 1954, and is survived by their daughter, Suzanne (Mike) M. Marks. Late in his life, he married the late Mildred “Millie” M. Yates in May 1995. Newell suffered from polio at a young age but that never stopped him from always being happy and having a positive attitude. He always looked at every step of his life as an adventure.
Newell enjoyed making people laugh and always had a good joke to share with friends, family or strangers alike, including his bullfrog throat joke. He also loved riding a bike and put in many miles around town instead of driving a car for work and pleasure. He was a talented accordion player and shared this with many at Bear school dances and nursing homes and events with various fiddler groups over the years. He belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and looked forward to being reunited with his late wife, Millie, upon his death.
In addition to his daughter, Suzanne, he is survived by two grandchildren, Vivianne and Alex, one great-grandchild, AllyJo, and many generations of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Millie’s children, Mike (Robin) Britt and Barbara (Jeremy Long) Weaver, and their family’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
He will be buried next to his wife, Millie, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston is caring for Newell. No service is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Lewiston Rotary Club or endpolio.org/donate.