Our Mother, Neva E. Matthews, would have been 97 on Easter Sunday, but on Monday evening, March 28, her heart said, “No, I’m old, tired, and need a rest — the kids will be okay so let’s do this.” Then Mom and her beautiful heart went to sleep.
Our Mother was born to Loyd and Florence (Chambers) Moon on April 17, 1925, at Woodland, Idaho. On October 18, 1941, Mom married our father, Henry Wandle Matthews, of Caribel, Idaho. They had four children: Monna Shirlene in 1942, Larry Wandle in 1943, and Carol Jean in 1945, all born in Kamiah, then Linda Mae in 1950 in Lewiston. Linda passed away in November 2020.
With teenagers on the horizon in the 1950s, Mom got a job. She clerked at the Kamiah Grocery and later the Kamiah Drug Store. Between 1963-68, she and Dad owned the Kandy Kitchen, a variety store with a fountain, in Kamiah. Following that they moved to Lewiston where she worked for Clarkston Low Cost Drug from 1975 until she retired in 1989.
Later in life, after Dad’s death in 1995, our Mother met and married Earl C. Emery, a friend who was also born and raised in Woodland. When she married Earl she inherited another son, Steve Emery, of Cosmopolis, Wash. They danced and traveled for five wonderful years before his passing. Two years later, Mom met and shared the next 14 years with Bob Welch, a World War II veteran. They were active in Veteran organizations and danced at every opportunity.
Our Mother always kept herself busy over the years cooking, baking, sewing and crocheting. Her specialties were jams, cakes and pies but no one could outdo her homemade noodles and pot roasts — they were absolutely the best. She always had a pot of coffee on the stove and cookies or cake to share with drop-in visitors. Mom sewed most of her daughters’ clothes as well as shirts for her son and parade costumes. Our Mother also sewed entire team outfits, which included majorette uniforms, cheerleader skirts and costumes for operettas. As a Grandmother, her legacy was crocheting a special afghan for each grandchild and great-grandchild. Her arthritic hands were not able to crochet for her great-great-grandchildren.
On Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m., family will gather in the Mountain View Mausoleum hallway for Mom’s inurnment beside Dad. At 11:30 a.m., there will be a finger food/salad potluck in memory of our Mother at the Eagle’s Lodge, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.