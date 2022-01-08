Our creative and sweet mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Nettie M. Wood, 98, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Mom was born in 1923 at their homestead in Woodward County, Okla., to John and Mable (Sweet) Anderson.
Mom’s family moved to New Plymouth, Idaho, in 1936. Mom graduated from college and got her first job at the Boise Cascade Lumber Company, then she was hired at the New Plymouth bank where she learned accounting and was fast at figuring and running an adding machine. She excelled at this type of work.
Mom was rescued by her best friend’s brother, James Wood, who fixed her flat tire on her 1929 Ford. On July 25, 1948, they were married at the First Baptist Church in Payette, Idaho. When the box factory where Dad worked closed and moved their operation to Grangeville in 1953, they moved to Grangeville where Dad worked for the new Idapine Mills as a certified lumber grader.
They raised three children with Mom sewing all their clothes by hand until she got her Kenmore sewing machine, which is still chugging along. Mom reentered the workforce as a bookkeeper for the Grangeville General Hospital in 1967. In 1971, she became the salesclerk for Wickes Forest Industries. After retirement, she volunteered at the Moose Creek Ranger Station and was hired as a permanent Forest Service employee until the office moved out of Grangeville. This job she loved ... a computer to learn, mule teams and her first airplane ride that took her into the wilderness.
She then volunteered at the Visitor Center for many years and was a hospice volunteer. She always enjoyed working and helping others and kept busy making baby quilts and blankets for the kids and grandkids. Then she moved on to sewing and knitting baby blankets for donation. Mom was fascinated with computers and for more than 30 years she could be found in her computer room typing up a storm. Mom walked many miles every day with dad after they both retired. She also rode her stationary bikes thousands of miles and wore them out. Her motto was, “If you stop moving, you die!”
Mom is survived by her devoted husband, Jim, of 73 years; three children, Wanda (Lane) Fortin, of Winnemucca, Nev., Alan (Mindy) Wood, of Philomath, Ore., and Carla (David) Sisson, of Cottonwood; four grandchildren, Melanie Nygaard, Kirk Fortin, Lauren Wood and Dexter Wood; and four great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher, James and Anne Marie.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mable Anderson, of New Plymouth, Idaho; sister Anice and brothers Dean, Ford and Charlie.
Burial will be at the Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho, near her parents, siblings and in-laws. She is going home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.