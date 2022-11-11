A long-time Kendrick resident, Nellie Fry Millard, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born to Clarence and Frances Fry, the youngest of nine siblings. Mom spent her early years on Gold Hill. Later the family moved into town where she graduated from Kendrick High School. She married her high school sweetheart, J. Herbert Millard, and had three kids, Abbie, Cynthia and Brenden. There is a lot of life in her 91 years, but Mom would focus her history on the people in her life who made it so fulfilling.
Mom lived in the Kendrick, Juliaetta and Lewiston area her entire life, except for a short stint in California. She was proud to be part of the community and a working member of many businesses in the area. Mom was hardworking and not one to sit around. She had a business mind and liked to try new things. You may have encountered her at Mead & Howard Lumber Co., Fleming Truck & Equipment Co., Gem State Lumber Co., the Cafe, Phil’s Food City, bartending, paper carrier, real estate manager, Kendrick/Juliaetta School District especially as your school bus driver, or during a visit to That Place.
She liked being part of the close-knit community as she was able to walk down the street to the store with a stop along the way for some “kibitzing.” She enjoyed her coffee gatherings at the corner booth with the gang to discuss the topics of the day. She was always pleased to meet up with her classmates. She talked about Friday night dinners with a group of friends or nights of cards or socializing.
In 1988, Nellie reacquainted with her high school friend, Walt McCall. They established a remaining life bond of traveling and camping, evening martinis, dinner discussions and enjoying the hunt for treasures at auctions and yard sales.
Mom loved people and taught us to be very accepting to all, something she attributed to her mother. Few were a stranger to Mom. She was truly interested in hearing “your” story. She often sought out individuals in a group that appeared to be just watching the fun and invited them to join in. She looked out for the “underdog” in situations and would work to make sure all got a “fair shake.”
Mom was creative and enjoyed finding new ways to use her junk (often talking others into helping) and sewing. Mom was a storyteller and looked to find the fun in everything she did regardless of the circumstances. She was young at heart through her entire life. She enjoyed playing practical jokes, finding that perfect costume, evenings playing cards, telling jokes and dancing. If you were a friend or family member of Nellie’s, you likely have a story or two as part of one of her adventures. A planned event or simple drive may have started out innocent, but by the time you got home there were tales of interesting characters, extraordinary experiences, an unexpected overnight stay, getting lost or hauling something home.
Family was important to mom and she often hosted family gatherings, which were large and filled with delicious homemade specialties. She was proud of her kids. Mom impressed the importance of education and taught us lessons in life (sometimes unbeknown to us). She raised her children to be strong and independent, letting us make our own mistakes but always ready to provide support.
Her legacy lives on through her kids, Brenden and his wife Lisa, Abbie and Cynthia, along with five grandchildren John, Emily, Tylor, Ryan and Bryson. Her greatest enjoyment was time with family and friends. Her goal every day was to make one person laugh, so we hope there is a memory for all who knew her that you will remember and laugh.
The family would like to thank all who reached out and expressed condolences.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts or donations may be made in Nellie’s honor to the Kendrick V.F.W. Baker-Lind Post.