A long-time Kendrick resident, Nellie Fry Millard, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born to Clarence and Frances Fry, the youngest of nine siblings. Mom spent her early years on Gold Hill. Later the family moved into town where she graduated from Kendrick High School. She married her high school sweetheart, J. Herbert Millard, and had three kids, Abbie, Cynthia and Brenden. There is a lot of life in her 91 years, but Mom would focus her history on the people in her life who made it so fulfilling.

Mom lived in the Kendrick, Juliaetta and Lewiston area her entire life, except for a short stint in California. She was proud to be part of the community and a working member of many businesses in the area. Mom was hardworking and not one to sit around. She had a business mind and liked to try new things. You may have encountered her at Mead & Howard Lumber Co., Fleming Truck & Equipment Co., Gem State Lumber Co., the Cafe, Phil’s Food City, bartending, paper carrier, real estate manager, Kendrick/Juliaetta School District especially as your school bus driver, or during a visit to That Place.