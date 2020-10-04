Jan. 26, 1931 - Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020
No service or picture (per her request).
Nell grew up in Lenore with her parents, Leslie and Alice Maguire, brother Mac and sister Callie. She graduated from Lapwai High School, then moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She lived at the YWCA and started her first job at McMonigal Chevrolet Dealership. Nell married David Hamil and they had one daughter, Jerri Lynne; Nell was widowed in 1959.
Nell meet Pete Stoddard and they remained companions for life. Together they enjoyed many outdoor activities such as horseback riding, camping and boating. Nell was a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority; she was also active in her daughter’s Campfire group.
She loved her vegetable garden and flower beds, working them each and every day both inside and out. She always looked forward to the special birthday luncheons with her close friends. Her love of animals was as large as her love of family and friends.
Nell worked at Inland Metals until she retired in 1996. After retirement, they traveled south for the winter months. Nell enjoyed crossing into Mexico for a long day of shopping and of course a nice cold beer.
Nell sincerely enjoyed the time she had with each of us and will truly be missed.
Nell is survived by her daughter, Jerri, and husband Jim, her grandson, Jason, and wife Heather, along with many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
To use Nell’s own words: That’s that!