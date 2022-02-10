Mae Stigum, 99, of Craigmont passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. She was born Jan. 27, 1923, in Westlake, Idaho, to Mike and Gladys Johnston. She attended and graduated from Craigmont High School.
Mae married John Stigum on Jan. 21, 1947, in Clarkston. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Being married to a military man, she saw a lot of different places. Mae enjoyed her family/grandkids and working in her yard/flowers.
After her husband died, she raised two young boys on her own, through her strength, independence, perseverance and hard work ethic. She taught us all what family means. She was an amazing, incredible woman who will be missed so very much.
Mae is survived by her daughter, Nikki and husband Tony, of Hampstead, N.C.; and sons Nathan and wife Cherie, and Neil and wife Brenda, of Craigmont. She is also survived by nine grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband, John, in March 1971; son Nolan; her parents, Mike and Gladys Johnston; and sisters, Ann (Sidney) Boyd and Louise (Delwin) Gehrke.
Cremation has taken place and a family service will be at a later date, as per her wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuenralhome.com.