Neil Royce Manning was born in the beautiful Columbia Gorge, Stevenson, Wash., on July 6, 1934, to Gladys Royce Manning and Neil Stanley Manning and passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lewiston. He lived in Stevenson throughout his youth and graduated from Stevenson High School in 1954. He joined the U.S. Air Force not long after graduation and upon the end of his enlistment he enrolled in Washington State College (now Washington State University).

He married Sharon Levden on Feb. 29, 1960, and two children were born, Neil Royce Manning Jr., and Kathryn Lynn Manning Walker. They later divorced. He worked at various jobs while going to WSU, as a taxi driver, short order cook, construction worker and finally at the Washington State University Police Department in 1970, retiring in 1998. It was during his time with the WSU Police Department that he graduated from WSU with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. While with the police department, he was the armorer and firearms instructor for many years.