On Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, Natalie Jean Bryan’s life on this earth ended. She was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
She was born Feb. 26, 1971, in Tucson, Ariz., and moved to Idaho in 1983. A precious baby, child and woman full of love and forgiveness, whose family meant everything to her; next only to Jesus her Lord and Savior.
True to her Pisces sign, she had a lifelong love of the water. It was in the water that she felt the most free, as it brought her peace.
It was her move to Idaho that truly started her life. Idaho was her home. During Natalie’s younger years, she split time between the Orofino home of her parents, Luke and Lynda Brazeau, and the Lewiston home of her aunt and uncle Teresa and Robert Artz.
It was in Lewiston that Natalie met and married the love of her life, Rod Bryan. Rod and Natalie married in 1991, and together they built a life. In 1991, Natalie’s lifelong dream of motherhood was fulfilled when they welcomed their first child, Jennifer Christine Bryan. In 1995, they were blessed with their second child, Cierra Nicole Bryan, and their family was now complete.
Being a natural-born nurturer, Natalie reveled in raising her daughters. As life sometimes does, it dealt Natalie and Rod some challenges, and they later divorced. Natalie then spent a few years living out of state, spending time with her aunt Teresa and uncle Charles Salter. She spent time in the South, exploring other opportunities. It was during this time that she began thriving in a new career in marketing. She focused on marketing and training employees for a large franchise corporation, where she thrived in her element. Her natural ability to nurture and to help others succeed truly fulfilled her.
While Natalie was thriving in her professional life, something was missing in her personal life. She needed to be with her children. Natalie once again uprooted her life and moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. By doing so, she was able to help her daughter Cierra navigate her final year of high school. In doing so, she was able to solidify their bond and make lifelong memories with her.
This was her way of ensuring Cierra started her journey to adulthood on the right path.
Moving back to Lewiston offered another realized dream for Natalie. Thanks to her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Michael Amore, she became a grandma to her first granddaughter, Isabella Christine Amore, and her second, Evey Michelle Amore. Her life was once again complete, and her love for those two was unmatched. Natalie the nurturer was once again in her zone.
Natalie always let her Lord lead her, and she continued to deepen that relationship with him while living in Idaho. Natalie also had a newer, purer love for her one and only, Rod. It was with Rod and her brother Scott that Natalie drew her last breath. These were the two most important men in her life. Natalie resides in The House of God. Do not mourn for her, as she is whole and free from hurt and pain. Honor her by loving one another and realizing your blessings. In her words, “Have a blessed day!”
Natalie is survived by her mother, Lynda Brazeau; brother Scott Murphy; first and forever husband Rodney Bryan; aunt Teresa Salter; daughters Jennifer Amore and Cierra Olander; granddaughters Isabella and Evey Amore; and numerous other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Luke Brazeau; uncle Robert Artz; brother Paul Brazeau; and cousins Lucky Brazeau and Chad Todd.
Join us for her celebration of life at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston. There will be a light meal afterward at Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Fraser Cemetery off Highway 11 in Clearwater County, Idaho.