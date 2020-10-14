Naomi Inez Cole, 83, entered the gates of heaven Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
Born to José and Sarah Roybal Aug. 30, 1937, in Española, N.M., Naomi was the oldest of three children.
Naomi met and married her beloved husband, Jack Cole, while both attended New Mexico Highlands University in 1957. Naomi and Jack moved to Lewiston in 1965 where Naomi became very involved in Beta Sigma Phi. One of Naomi’s passions in life was cooking. She took her first job after being a stay-at-home mom and homemaker until her kids reached middle school. She went to work at the airport restaurant, first as a cook then later manager. She then went to work at the cowboy bar on the old spiral highway as the restaurant manager. Later, she went to work for her daughter Greta at the Dutch Oven.
Snowmobiling became one of Naomi’s favorite pastimes. She became president of the Lewis Clark Snow Drifters for one year. She and her loving husband were honored as family of the year in the club. She was an avid seamstress and loved to share and teach her skills to others.
Naomi was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. She was one of the most giving women. You couldn’t stop by to visit her without her giving you something of hers to take with you. Each of us will cherish those gifts and memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Jack Cole; son Joey Farrell Cole; her parents José and Sarah Roybal; and her brother Joseph Roybal.
Naomi is survived by her sister Geri Pea; son Martin Cole (Michelle); daughter Greta Clark; grandchildren Steven Bellavance II, Bryan May, Chad May, Daniele Cole; numerous great-and great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a rosary at 10:30 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Immediately following the service, there will be a celebration of life buffet for family and friends in the Wrangler Bullroom’s private catering room, 750 21st St., Lewiston.