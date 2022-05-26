Nancy Wheeler

Sister Nancy, you hit the buzzer beater, cleared the bases grand slam, You got the big win. Nancy Rae Wheeler journeyed to her final victory at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home in Kamiah. Nancy’s sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews were with her as she drew her last breath, ready to leave this world.
Nancy worked with the Neighborhood Youth Corp. as a young teen. Nancy graduated from Kamiah High School in the class of 1972. She also attended the University of Idaho and Haskell College. Nancy worked as a sticker picker at Weyerhaeuser Mill. Nancy was hired as a Security Guard when the It’se Ye-Ye Casino opened for business. Nancy worked for the Nez Perce Tribe Headstart program receiving her certification in Childhood Development. Nancy was hired by the Nez Perce Tribe ERWM program, she worked at ERWM for 25 years. Nancy retired Aug. 31, 2021.
Nancy was a loyal Kub Fan/Booster. She was the leader of our Kub Loud Mouth Section during football season. Nancy was also a big fan of the Pittsburg Steelers — one never interrupted her during Steeler games.
Nancy played basketball with the Teen Champs when she was in high school, and she enjoyed traveling with them to tournaments. Nancy shared many stories of her Teen Champ Days.
Nancy served on the Nez Perce Tribe Housing Board for 12 years and also served on the Nez Perce Tribe General Council Election Committee.
Nancy was blessed with a beautiful spirit. She supported fundraisers, she helped out friends, family and neighbors during COVID-19. Nancy was never one to boast, never out seeking attention for her good deeds. Her giving personality touched many. Her beautiful spirit and personality leaves a big impact on her many nephews and nieces.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Tim (Al) Julia Wheeler, of Lapwai, Marilyn and Randy Bowen, of Kamiah, Angela Broncheau, Dallon and Beth Wheeler, and Darrell Wheeler, all of Kamiah, and many cousins nieces and nephews.
Private dressing and viewing took place Wednesday with a memorial service at the Weeyas Community Center in Kamiah.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. today at Second Presbyterian Church in Kamiah with burial at Second Church Cemetery on No Kid Lane. Dinner to follow; head cooks are Alan and Lora Reuben.
As a Woman of God, Nancy’s ancestors, her parents Timothy & Delores Wheeler, brother Alex Charles Wheeler, sisters Julie Wheeler Hart, Della (Stormy) Wheeler and nephew-grandson David Lookingglass Wheeler Sr. will be there to welcome Nancy to her Eternal life, where the streets are made of gold and the roses never fade.
Yox Kalo (that’s all).