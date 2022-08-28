Nancy Lee Olmstead

Nancy Lee Olmstead, age 79, passed away in her sleep, unexpectedly yet peacefully, at her family home Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

Nancy was born in 1943, to Nida and Fred Vincent of Culdesac, both of whom she loved with all her heart. She was one of five children. Nancy graduated from Culdesac High School, where she met her future husband, Jerry Olmstead. At the ripe old age of 19, Mom married Dad in 1962. They spent the next 53 years sharing a beautiful life.