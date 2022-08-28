Nancy Lee Olmstead, age 79, passed away in her sleep, unexpectedly yet peacefully, at her family home Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Nancy was born in 1943, to Nida and Fred Vincent of Culdesac, both of whom she loved with all her heart. She was one of five children. Nancy graduated from Culdesac High School, where she met her future husband, Jerry Olmstead. At the ripe old age of 19, Mom married Dad in 1962. They spent the next 53 years sharing a beautiful life.
Nancy was a sweet, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed camping in the Idaho wilderness with family and friends. Mom and Dad, with us kids and Grandpa Fred in tow, spent many fun summers at Three Rivers Resort on the Lochsa River, camping on the Salmon River, fishing at Dworshak Lake or water skiing on Lake Pend Oreille. Those were the best of times.
When mom was not “housewife-ing,” she was working as a bank teller, first at Bank of Idaho, then at First Interstate. A back injury while at work necessitated an early retirement. Mom was a member of the Lewiston Gun Club and spent many years participating in shoots and other gun club activities. She almost always beat Dad in shooting competitions, so that was a fun topic of conversation growing up (well, for everyone but Dad), but the real joke was on both Mom and Dad, because from the age of 10 years old, Alan outshot both of them every time.
Mom is survived by her children, Alan Olmstead of Lewiston; Susan Baldwin (David) of St. Augustine, Fla.; and Sheila Otto (John McDonnell) of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Emily Olmstead, Elizabeth Fricia, Amanda Fricia, Eric Otto and Aimee North (Aaron); and sweet baby great-granddaughter, Andee North; sister Janeen Smith (Richard) of Clarkston; brothers Larry Vincent (Betty) of Culdesac and Walter Vincent (Dolores) of Clarkston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, in 2015; her father, Fred Vincent, in 1998; her mother, Nida Harrison, in 2009; her “bonus” father, Boyd Harrison Sr., in 2018; and her brother, Boyd Harrison, Jr., in 2020.
At Nancy’s request, there will be no funeral service.