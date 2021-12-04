Nancy Kathryn Bosse died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center of Moscow. She was 68.
Nancy was born July 13, 1953, in Moscow to Eugene and Hilda Dahmen. Nancy lived for her family. She enjoyed sewing and crafting for her kids, grandkids and friends. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Moscow and enjoyed her church life.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard; and her children, John, from Moscow, Jessica (Brian), from Boise, Patrick (Sarah), from Columbus, Ga., Nick (Rebecca), from Boise, Darcie (James), from Moscow, and Tracie (Joe), from Pahrump, Nev. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and four great-grandkids.
There will be a viewing from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Short’s Funeral Chapel and a graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Moscow Cemetery.
Short’s Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements, and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.