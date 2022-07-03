Nancy Joy Vissering Shapiro Freeman passed away peacefully Sunday, April 10, 2022, while surrounded by loving family members including her husband John and her three sisters, Chris, Pat and Lisa. Her family draws comfort in knowing that she may rest after a long and courageous fight.
Nancy was born Oct. 3, 1945, to Francis and Victor Vissering in Peoria, Ill. Four siblings followed her into the family: brother Andy and sisters Chris, Pat and Lisa. Her father had a long career as a Naval Officer, which resulted in frequent moves for the family. Before she left home, they relocated from Illinois to Maryland to Hawaii to Illinois again and to California, before finally moving to New Jersey. She told stories of her childhood when the family would pack up the station wagon and move across the country. During the summer of 1958, her father and pregnant mother drove from Illinois to California while she and her brother, two sisters, their Irish setter and Saint Bernard spilled all over each other in the back. They got looks.
She graduated high school in New Jersey, having attended more schools than grades. Given the right situation, even recently, that Jersey accent would still poke its head out. After high school, she and the family moved from New Jersey to New Hampshire to Virginia to New York. Then she went west and attended the University of Wyoming, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and continuing her studies at the master’s level. She met Ed Shapiro, and they were married in 1971. They moved to Omaha, Neb., and their first child, Zach, was born in February of 1975. They moved to Springfield, Ill., and their second son, Ben, was born in March of 1977. Then Lewiston became their home, and their third son, Micah, was born in June of 1981. After spending half her life moving all over this country, the valley became and remained her home for more than forty years.
While raising three boys, Nancy participated in the Parent Teachers Association, and she regularly volunteered with the Boys & Girls Club. She was even president for a time. She loved Warrior baseball, attended many World Series and even hosted traveling college players. She and her Warrior baseball friends started a Lady Warriors tap dancing group. But everything doesn’t always work out, such that she and Ed were divorced in 1992. In 1993, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she survived and remained in remission for the rest of her life. During that time, she showed tremendous strength.
She started a career in real estate at Century 21. She later moved to Windermere Realty, and in about 1998, a co-worker introduced her to John Freeman, and she fell in love with him. They tied the knot while on a road trip in Lovelock, Nev. on June 27, 2007, and they have been lovingly married ever since. A perfect couple. After she retired, she volunteered. She helped lead Project Warm Up out of the WA – ID Volunteer Center, for whom she has dedicated thousands of hours volunteering. They connected mountains of donated yarn to people who love to knit, then they connected those knitters’ finished projects of blankets and articles of clothing to people who need to warm up. She also took part in another knitting group; she and John made significant contributions to the local Community Gardens, and she was the treasurer of the local beekeeper’s association.
She loved fishing, reading, great food and great restaurants. She was tough as nails, she loved her nails and she loved to get her hair done. She was sharp, compassionate, and loving. If you never grabbed a beer with her, you missed out. She loved the color purple, she loved purses and shoes and she loved any good reason to dress up. She wasn’t just funny, she was hilarious. She loved dancing and music, and if you saw her driving, she was probably blaring Neil Diamond or Meatloaf and emphatically scootching her shoulders to the tunes. The point though, is that she loved. She loved deeply and honestly with every atom and every breath. Any moment that she is further removed from this world, it becomes a lesser place, so the more you hold on to her, the longer she will love, and the better off we’ll all be.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Lewiston. The dress code is casual, and you’re invited to wear purple in honor of Nancy’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute to Project Warm Up, you may do so in her name at waidvolunteercenter.org/donate/.