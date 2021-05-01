Nadine Uhtoff, 64, of Buckley, Wash., passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle after a brave battle with cancer, with her loving daughter by her side.
Nadine was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Kamiah to Neil and Anita Mendenhall. Nadine married Shaun Uhtoff in 1986. She was a resident of Anchorage, Alaska, for almost 22 years, where she was employed by Willis Insurance Brokers and raised a family. In 2004, she relocated to Buckley, Wash., with her husband, briefly working in the insurance industry before taking a position working on the North Slope of Alaska for Peak Oilfield Services. She spent most of her time at home with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Shaun; daughter Holly Thorne and her husband, Tom, of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter Shauna Brink and her husband, Boris, of Germany; son Jason Uhtoff, of Bremerton, Wash.; grandchildren Olivia and Kaitlyn Thorne; Alexandria, William, and Michael Brink; Gabriel and Jacob Uhtoff; as well as her siblings, Robin Lanman, Wayne Mendenhall, Tim Mendenhall, Valerie Holland, Vardean Mendenhall and Lisa Childers. She loved spending time with family and friends, eating good food, playing cards and spoiling her grandkids the most. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A memorial is planned for noon May 15 in Kamiah at the Willow Ridge Cemetery, with a potluck at 2 p.m. at the Kamiah Senior Center.