Myrtle Marie (McCrea) DeTray, 94, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. She passed peacefully surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly supported their well-loved grandmother and mom.
Myrtle Marie was born Sept. 26, 1925, a Montana pioneer daughter to Rupert and Evangeline (Lingle) McCrea. She was born at Frazer, a small town near Fort Peck Dam in northeastern Montana. During the Depression, along with her two brothers and three sisters, the family followed and worked on the construction of the dams being built in Montana. In Fort Peck in 1934, she remembered running to see President Franklin D. Roosevelt giving a speech standing on the back stoop of a train. He was giving a promising speech declaring how work on the Fort Peck Dam and other dams would benefit so many who were hit so hard by the Depression. Words of hope.
While living and going to high school in Nashua, Mont., she married W.C. “Bud” DeTray on Oct. 3, 1942. They moved to Tacoma, where Bud enlisted in the U.S. Navy. At 18 years of age, Myrtle worked at McCord Field as an airplane mechanic. She was her family’s personal “Rosie the Riveter.” After the war, the DeTray family grew while traveling with Bud in construction as a welder. Each child was born in a different state: Suzanne in Montana, Kathy in Wyoming, Joel in Utah, Scott in Idaho, and then the family moved to Clarkston, where Kelli was born. It was there that Myrtle and Bud laid down their roots and raised their active family.
They were very involved in school activities, sports and the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston. Myrtle found her professional career working as a para-educator for 21 years with the Clarkston School District; she worked at Clarkston High School, Lincoln Middle School and then was actively involved in the formation and early success of Clarkston High School’s Educational Opportunity Center, which enabled and offered every high school student an alternative way to successfully graduate high school. In 1997, Myrtle was nominated by the “EOC” as a candidate for Alternative Educator of the Year for the state of Washington. In 2005, she was nominated, again by the “EOC,” for Asotin County Youth Commission’s Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award. At age 79, she received this honorable award, along with her team of faithful volunteers from Women’s Aglow and the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston.
Myrtle will always be remembered for her faith, her love of sharing how one can know God personally, teaching junior high Sunday school, praying with strangers in need and participating in various women’s Bible study groups in the community, including AGLOW. She loved giving parties for her children and their friends, as well as her students. She loved to creatively decorate her home seasonally, especially for Christmas, and won many community awards. Myrtle enjoyed gardening, especially her rose garden. She was a passionate journaler, not only writing her personal thoughts but also poems and creative stories.
This past year, her stories were written as plays, with chickens being the characters. She put her family to work, acting out the characters and performing in costume with props at family gatherings. All of her stories had a moral lesson with humor. She loved to laugh. Myrtle loved and had a personal connection to each of her five children, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was very interested in all of their friends and activities. They all knew they could (and would) call Grandma Myrtle anytime for wisdom and encouraging words, or with their prayer requests. She will be deeply missed by all of us.
Surviving Myrtle are her five children, Suzanne (Tim) McNeilly, of Bellevue, Wash., Kathy (Scott) Coy, of Marysville, Wash., Joel (Stephanie) DeTray, of Bremerton, Wash., Scott (Jill) DeTray, of Winchester, Calif., and Kelli DeTray, of Bellevue, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters Chris Rogerson and Della Barger, both of Kennewick.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; brothers Clayton and Lee McCrea; and sisters Kay Bollinger and Margie McCrea.
A private family graveside service was held June 27 at Vineland Cemetery. Since Myrtle’s family was not able to have a community memorial celebration at this time, please share your memories of Myrtle with them at www.merchantfuneralhome.com. The family hopes to have a larger celebration of life at the Clarkston First Presbyterian Church at a future date.
Since Myrtle’s passion was devoted to the educational and spiritual success of youth in her community of Clarkston, the family is suggesting memorial donations be made to the following: Myrtle DeTray Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) Memorial Scholarship Fund — this fund will be specific to graduating EOC students and their financial needs to further their education. Donations can be made in Myrtle’s name either online at clarkstoneducationfoundation.org or by check sent to Clarkston Education Foundation, P.O. Box 361, Clarkston, WA 99403; or the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston, WA 99403, Camp Spalding Fund in Myrtle’s name, to be used for youth in financial need to attend summer Camp Spalding.