Myrtle Louise Winn Petersen was born Feb. 9, 1919, in Heyburn, Idaho, the 10th of 13 children in the family of George and Charlotte Bennett Winn. She graduated from Paul High School, where she was the captain of the girls’ basketball team her senior year. On June 12, 1939, she married her high school sweetheart, W. Homer Petersen, and moved with him to their first home in Moscow so he could attend the University. Louise remained a Vandal fan all her life.
During World War II, while Homer served in the U.S. Navy, Louise did her part working in a defense plant in Los Angeles, making small hinges used on airplane wings. She was our own Rosie the Riveter. After the war, the family returned to Moscow. Homer and Louise had three children, Karen, Gayle and Ray.
Louise dedicated her life to caring for her family and serving in her church and community. She enjoyed teaching children and young women in her ward and became a Cub Scout den leader and was elected president of the Moscow Girl Scouts Association.
Louise and Homer loved to dance, bowl and golf together. They traveled extensively and served a mission in Palmyra, N.Y., for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After retiring, they spent winters in Yuma, Ariz., enjoying time with their brothers and sisters. Mother played bridge every Monday afternoon with her dear friends for more than 40 years. In her 60s, she began taking art lessons and became a talented painter. Over the years, she knitted a cherished Christmas stocking for each family member. All of her special talents she freely shared with others.
This year, we celebrated Louise’s 100th birthday. Having loved ones around was her best present. She was able to meet her three great-great-grandchildren, Emmalynn, Krew and Thoren. Our parents supported all of our activities and taught us by example that we could accomplish anything through desire, hard work, honesty and kindness.
Louise is survived by her children, Karen and Ed Whitehead and Ray and Janie Petersen of Moscow and Gayle and Dave Chamberlain of Burns, Ore., as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren David and Nicole Whitehead, Tayler, Kelsey and Brooke; Mark and Annalee Whitehead, Jack, Sam, Will and Lucy; Gena and Chris Jensen, Sydney, Austin, Devin and Brittany, Mason, Kenna and Kiersten; Tim and Patty Whitehead, Alex, Colin and Kate; Michael Chamberlain and Lara Perkins, Samantha; Shanna Chamberlain, Ben; Ezra and Nathaniel Chamberlain; Brian Petersen and Diana Stuart, Brookelyn and Iris; Traci and Travis Mooney, Lucas and Lexie; Scott Petersen and Diana Tran.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer, and grandson Tom Chamberlain.
We wish to express our thanks to her caregivers at Clark Place in Moscow and Bishop Place in Pullman. Rhonda, Edie, Harold, Cheyanne, Lil and Joyce served her with special love and kindness.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the corner of Mountain View Road and Joseph Street in Moscow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.