Myrna Louise Jacobs peacefully stepped into the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, while surrounded by family.
Myrna was born June 7, 1944, in Lewiston to Benedict and Ruth Flerchinger. Raised a devout Catholic, she attended Holy Family School in Clarkston and Notre Dame Academy of the sisters of Notre Dame in Colton. She then attended and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1962.
She married Roy Willey on Jan. 25, 1964, and moved to Lewiston where they raised five children. They were married for 30 years until Roy’s death on July 6, 1994.
On July 22, 1995, she married Martin Jacobs, and they remained married up until her death.
Myrna worked at Valley Medical Center as a laboratory technician from April 1980 through April 2004.
Myrna’s first and foremost love was her family. She was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. In addition to spending time with her family, Myrna enjoyed camping, cooking, gardening, sewing and cross-stitching.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Eugene Flerchinger, her husband Roy, and brother Stanley Flerchinger. She is survived by her husband Martin Jacobs, of Lewiston; her children, Doug (Shawna) Willey, of Lewiston, Todd Willey, of Boise, Greg (Giavonna) Willey, of Post Falls, Idaho, Rebecca (David) Montosa, of Lewiston, and Deborah (Greg Vaughns) Willey, of Lewiston. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In honor of her wishes, Myrna’s remains will be cremated. At this time, her family is respecting her wishes to not hold a service but will hold a celebration of life to be held at a future date.