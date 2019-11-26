Myrna Lou Long went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Grangeville. She was 82.
Myrna was born Aug. 12, 1937, in Casper, Wyo., to Ira and Lena (Van Horn) Nelson. Her family moved around for several years and eventually settled in Benton City, Wash., where Myrna graduated from high school. She married Richard Bierbaum in 1955 and had two daughters, Debra and Patricia. She was later widowed when Richard died of a heart attack.
Myrna met the love of her life, Billy A. Long, and the two moved to Nezperce, where they were married Oct. 1, 1971. The couple would raise a family, retire and be laid to rest in this community which they loved and called home.
Myrna began working at Bell Motors soon after their arrival to Nezperce. Within two years she took a job as a bank teller at Idaho First National Bank, where she would remain through multiple transitions (West One and U.S. Bank) until her retirement in 1993.
Myrna’s greatest joys in life were family, her animals and working in her yard and garden. She was a persevering, hard-working, deeply loving person whose unabashed sassy character was memorable to all who knew her. Her closest relationships had the privilege of knowing what it meant to have the unequivocal support of someone.
Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and is survived by her daughters, Debra Miller (John), of Nezperce, and Patricia Bierbaum, of Jacksonville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Kelly Miller (Tina), of Clarkston, Brian Miller (Anne), of Missoula, Mont., and Erin Green (Matt), of Boise.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Nezperce Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Nezperce Cemetery with a luncheon to be held back at the church for all attendees. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. You may submit your condolences online to www.blackmerfuneralhome.com.
It is suggested that memorials be made to Nezperce Lutheran Church, Nezperce Ambulance or Animal Ark in Grangeville.