Myrna Kay Ely

Our dear Myrna Kay Ely’s life ended peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. She was 84.

Myrna was born July 13, 1938, to Oscar and Anna Munck in Culdesac. Myrna lived in Orofino during her youth and briefly moved to Chicago when she was 14. There, she lived with her sister Anna Lee while her mother, Anna, was a cook for the Forest Service for many months. Later, Myrna moved back to Culdesac and graduated high school. After graduation, Myrna moved to Hepner, Ore., with her sister Wanda, where she met Ray Ely. They married in 1956 and had four children, Kenneth “Ken,” Kevin, Thomas “Tom” and Laurie. In 1964, their family of six moved to Lewiston and in 1976, finally settled in Pierce, where she lived for more than 40 years.