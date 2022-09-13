Our dear Myrna Kay Ely’s life ended peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. She was 84.
Myrna was born July 13, 1938, to Oscar and Anna Munck in Culdesac. Myrna lived in Orofino during her youth and briefly moved to Chicago when she was 14. There, she lived with her sister Anna Lee while her mother, Anna, was a cook for the Forest Service for many months. Later, Myrna moved back to Culdesac and graduated high school. After graduation, Myrna moved to Hepner, Ore., with her sister Wanda, where she met Ray Ely. They married in 1956 and had four children, Kenneth “Ken,” Kevin, Thomas “Tom” and Laurie. In 1964, their family of six moved to Lewiston and in 1976, finally settled in Pierce, where she lived for more than 40 years.
Myrna was a well-loved member of the community of Pierce, where she was a teacher’s aide at Pierce Elementary and Timberline High School until her retirement. She was an active member of the Alpha Omicron sorority, Lions Club and Rebekahs. Myrna also enjoyed volunteering her time at the Pierce Community Center and attending the polls on election day. Always contributing, she served on the Pierce Library Board and J. Howard Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum board. A highlight of Myrna’s time in Pierce was when she was the Grand Marshall of 1860 days in 2014. Her whole family came to surprise her and she was delighted.
Myrna was a master seamstress and could crochet or sew just about anything. A generous soul, she loved crocheting hats for people far and wide. Of course, it was time to watch out when she yelled, “DAMN IT” from her well-stocked sewing room, but everything usually turned out OK. Myrna was an avid sports fan (TV/bleacher yeller), reader of books and word search connoisseur. She rarely missed a Mariners or Gonzaga game (or an episode of “Jeopardy”) and she was a steadfast supporter of the Timberline Spartans. In addition to living in Chicago, Myrna was also a world traveler. She visited Denmark to visit relatives with her sister Wanda and brother Tom. Myrna also visited West Virginia with her friend Tiny, went on a road trip to Disneyland with her daughter, Laurie, and to Seattle, to visit her granddaughter, Shelby.
Myrna enjoyed taking her “little dog Nugget” for car rides and then going “uptown” to listen to music while “no doubt in my mind” having a couple of beers with her friends. Myrna never missed a birthday and had a knack for ensuring a card arrived on the exact date. She enjoyed camping and watching friends and family play softball in the summer. In her later years, her Saturdays were happily spent at the J. Howard Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum, educating the masses about the history of Pierce. More than anything, she loved being with her family and friends, while enjoying the outdoor beauty of Idaho. Above all else, Myrna treasured her time with her son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Myrna was greeted in death by her mother, Anna Scarborough; father, Oscar Munck; stepfather, Jake Scarborough; husband Ray Ely; husband Paul Leeper; partner, Frank “Randy” Gumaer; three children: Kevin Ely, Thomas Ely and Laurie Shelton-Carlson. Her siblings, Thomas Munck, Elvin Munck, Wanda Appflebeck and Anna Lee Moore, were also awaiting her. In addition to her immediate family, Myrna had many special friends and other family members waiting for her with love.
Myrna is survived by her son Ken Ely, grandchildren Jennifer Dunaway (Avery), Brandon Ely (Angelina), Shelby Shelton and Justin Ely (Mallorie); great-grandchildren Gavin Dunaway (Harlee), Tate Dunaway, Aidan Ely, Ryan Ely and Miller Ely; and many loved nieces and nephews.
We want to invite family and friends to Deyo Reservoir in Fraiser, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. for a covered dish dinner/BYOB. We will celebrate Myrna’s life while sharing memories of love and laughter. Any donations in Myrna’s name are suggested to be made to the Pierce Community Center, 105 West Carle St., Pierce, ID 83546, or the J. Howard Bradbury Memo rial Logging Museum C/O 239 Woods Road, Weippe, ID 83553. In addition, our family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Brookside Landing, for the kindness and care they showed Myrna in her final months of life. While no amount of time was enough with the Magnificent Myrna, our memories will last a lifetime.