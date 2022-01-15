Mose Pierre Jr., was called home Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his home in Lapwai. Mose was 69 years old.
He was born to Mose Pierre Sr. and Beatrice McAtty on Aug. 26, 1952, in Lewiston. He was a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes. He attended Lapwai High School and graduated in 1971. He also took several college classes at Lewis-Clark State College. During his school years, he stayed active in basketball, baseball and football. Mose spent a lot of his time making friends; spending time with his family, friends and his dog “Bess”; taking part in stick gaming; attending powwows; mudsprings camp; and he was always the barbecue cook.
Mose worked all of his lifetime in several jobs. He worked with the Puyallup Tribe and Nez Perce Tribe. Some of the jobs he was known for were the Nez Perce Express cook/cashier, CRC shuttle driver, asphalt driver, general laborer, drug and alcohol counselor and phone operator.
He married Roxanne Harrison on May 23, 2009, at Spalding. He had four other marriages that ended in divorce.
Roxanne survives him at their Lapwai home. Mose is survived by his children, Leslie Ann Pierre, Lucinda Pierre, Matthew Pierre, Beatrice Arquette, Cricket Hotch, Dawn Wheeler, Dom Harrison, Aillia Wilson, Damion Wilson and Jose Nomee; sisters Stella Charles, Judy Allen, Loretta Penney, Wilma Lawrence and Hazel Quiltanenock; brothers Michael Lawrence and Mike Seymour. Mose is also survived by 31 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Melvin Pierre, Tyron Pierre, Theodore Palmanteer, Peter Cooper, James Allen, Gordon Lawrence, Richard Lawrence and Bill Lawrence Jr.; and sisters Susie Oseguera, Kimberlee Lawrence and Lucinda Pierre.
Viewing service will be held from 1-3 p.m. today at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home. Mose’s ashes will be taken to that special place dear to his heart and a celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Mose was a Seahawks fan, so please wear your Seahawks attire.