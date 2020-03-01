Morris “Buck” Bailey passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dad was born Jan. 28, 1931, in Winchester, to Loren and May (VanTine) Bailey. Dad went to school in Clarkston, where he met his future wife, Melva. Dad graduated in 1949 from Clarkston High School, where he excelled in sports. Dad was a wide receiver on the football team and was a superior boxer.
Upon graduation, Dad joined the U.S. Navy and very proudly served his country overseas in the Korean War. Our dad was a very hard worker. He retired from Potlatch Forest Inc. as a master lumber grader and supervisor. He was proud of his title, and he and Mom were sent to San Francisco to receive the master grader certificate. Dad also worked at the Olympia Brewing Co. and did yard work on the side. He worked all three jobs at the same time so Mom could be a stay-at-home mom.
Dad and Mom got married in 1952 and were loving parents of five kids. As a family, we took annual camping and fishing trips to Williams Lake. All seven of us and usually a Lab crammed together in a 1963 Ford Galaxy. We also camped every summer on the Grande Ronde above Boggan’s Oasis. In 1978, the family moved up the Snake River, where a new journey began. Many family memories were made at Bailey Beach.
Our dad was one of the best fishermen to fish the banks of the Snake and Grande Ronde rivers. Steelhead and catfish were his specialties. He also loved to bird hunt chukar, quail and pheasant, and always had a loyal bird dog by his side. His love of the outdoors and fishing and hunting was passed down to his kids and family.
Dad will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Melva (Foredyce) Bailey; sons Stan Bailey, of Asotin, Mike Bailey, of Asotin, and Robert (Milisa) Bailey, of Colbert, Wash.; daughters Cindy (Jeff) Johnson, of Anatone, and Sandra (Perry) Brott, of Asotin; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family who meant a lot to him.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents; brother James Bailey; sister Virginia Jerald; and grandson Brandon Bailey.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the cancer center and especially the staff at Tri-State Memorial Hospital who helped take care of Dad.
The family will be holding a private burial with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.