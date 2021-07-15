Monty Joe Boydston, 62, of Moscow, died Monday, July 12, 2021, while cycling the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes in Benewah County.
Monty was born June 5, 1959, in Eugene, Ore., to Steve and Vada Marie (Sisney) Boydston. He grew up in Oregon and graduated from Valsetz High School. He worked at the town lumber mill for a time after completing high school.
Monty married his high school sweetheart, Susan Kay Howe, June 14, 1980, in Valsetz, Ore. Monty then joined the Air Force and was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz. The family moved to Moscow in 1988. Monty worked as an orthopedic assistant at Gritman Medical Center before transitioning to Inland Orthopedics in 2001, where he has worked since.
Monty was a lifelong Oregon Ducks fan and an avid cyclist. He enjoyed traveling, cruising and being with family, especially his grandkids!
Monty and Sue were sealed in the Seattle Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in December 1992. Sue survives Monty at their Moscow home. He also leaves sons Ryan (Karissa) and Matthew (Whitney), in Meridian, Idaho; his beloved grandchildren, Caleb, Jackson, Kennedy, Thompson, Juliet and Violet; his brothers Steve, in Burns, Ore., and Greg (Melissa), in Eugene, Ore.; and stepsiblings Sonya (David) Ash, in Broken Arrow, Okla., and Bill (Julia) DeRousse, in Everett, Wash.
Monty was preceded in death by a son, Joshua, in 2009; his brothers Terry and Bill in 1968 and 1974 respectively; his mother in 2010; and his father in 2013.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the LDS Stake Center on Blaine Street. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.