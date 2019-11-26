Monty Gene Shaw

Monty left this world late Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with his family at his side.
He was born Jan. 12, 1936, to Allen Milton and Alta Irene (Rich) Shaw. Monty was raised in the Clarkston Heights with his sister and brother on his family turkey farm and went to school in Clarkston until 1955. He went to work for J.B. Lumber, which later became Guy Bennett Lumber, and worked many positions over the years, primarily operating the chipper and grinding the knives. He retired in 1998 because of a heart condition.
Monty fought a long, hard battle and never complained. He was a kind and gentle soul and a friend to everyone.
Monty married Esther (Lawen) Shaw on Oct. 11, 1959. He loved to go camping in his fifth-wheel camper and go fishing with Jerome Peer. They caught lots fish together. He is survived by his wife of 60 years and sons Gene Alan Shaw and his partner, Steve Heitstuman, and Curtis Lee Shaw and daughter-in-law Jill (Peer) Shaw, as well as grandsons Christopher Allen Shaw and Jacob Jerome Shaw.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Janet and brother Mike.
He will be greatly missed. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses and hospice for all their help.
A rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Church in Clarkston followed by service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service.