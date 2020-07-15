Mitchell John Lepka of Kennewick passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the age of 60. After several months of declining health, Mitchell died peacefully with his children close by his side.
Mitchell was born March 21, 1960, in Lewiston, to Sharon A. (Leaf) Dinnell and Michael M. Lepka. The eldest of four sons, Mitch led his younger brothers down many wild adventures in the Idaho area and enjoyed retelling stories to his children and grandchildren.
As a young man, Mitch relocated to the Tri-Cities area, where he later met Julie A. (Hanford) Day, a lifelong friend and the mother of his two children. An unfortunate accident in the 1980s changed the direction of his life and took his dominant hand’s fingers. During this time, Mitch showed a desire to heal and return to work in order to take care of his family. He attended Columbia Basin College and earned an associate degree in engineering technology. In 1984, Mitch was hired as a GIS specialist/analyst for the city of Kennewick from August 1984 to 2020. He devoted his time to educating others in the field of geographic information systems and the use of AutoCAD. Mitch dedicated 36 years to helping the city of Kennewick design and update digital maps.
In life, Mitch enjoyed working in his garage, woodworking, going to the Oregon Coast, riding roller coasters, heavy metal music and concerts. He enjoyed good company, cold cheap beer, an inappropriate joke and notoriously bad action films.
Mitch was preceded in death by his brothers, Kelly and Jeff; his trusted Australian shepherd, Rex; best friend Rick; his grandparents, Leon, Helen, John and Loretta; and his father, Mike. Mitch is survived by his loving mother, Sharon; stepfather Forrest; brother Tom; children Lani and Mike; daughter-in-law Dori and granddaughters Madison, Ava, Mimi and Justine.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
For online condolence visit HillcrestFunerals.com.