Miriam Adams Ballard

The spirit world gained a new member, Miriam “Sis” Adams Ballard, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. She was the youngest of Pope and Pearl Adams’ seven children, and the only one to be born in Kamiah where they farmed.
Miriam had an independent streak, loved a good laugh and lived a full life of adventures. After graduating from Kamiah High School, she learned bookkeeping which fueled her ability to move with a girlfriend to Seattle, then Honolulu.
Along the way she met and married Jerry Ballard and together they launched several bold ways to earn a living. During the ‘70s in Los Angeles they owned a shop called Macrame Gardens which highlighted Miriam’s green thumb and creativity. They sold plants and Miriam’s handmade macrame hangers, and even slyly sold dried Idaho cow pies decorated with air plants. Later they returned to Kamiah and on their portion of the family farm they built a pig farm, their own house, and planted an apple orchard. For fun they fished, RVed and loved their dogs.
Miriam was a great cook and the family especially loved her pies. She lovingly helped her mother continue to live on the farm for as long as her mom wanted, after which she and Jerry moved to Lewiston. Jerry passed away in 2009, and in the fall of 2021 Miriam moved to Cut Bank, Mont., to live near her grandson Paul through Jerry. She had just celebrated her 84th birthday and Thanksgiving when she died peacefully at her new home. Along with Paul, she leaves on earth three siblings, 12 nieces and nephews and dear friends. We imagine that she joyfully reunited with Jerry and her dogs and are sharing many good laughs.